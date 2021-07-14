Flight of the Texas Dems

Democrats seek to manufacture a frenzy to normalize the irregularities of the 2020 election. It’s all about the federal electoral takeover that would be worked by the enactment of H.R. 1.

Somebody revved up the animatronic Joe Biden in Philadelphia yesterday to decry Jim Crow and otherwise pervert American history in the service of the frenzy. Does anybody in his right mind buy this shtick? They must be counting on the persuasive power of repetition combined with robotic sincerity.

More than 50 Democratic Texas legislators have absconded via two chartered jets to Washington on Monday to foil the adoption of an election reform bill by the legislature, in which Republican majorities prevail. This has to be a losing game. Governor Abbott is a persistent guy and he has a game plan.

Byron York considers the seeming irony in “Dems against democracy.” Byron observes: “The Democratic lawmakers are, in other words, throwing a wrench in the workings of democracy….And here is the kicker: They are frustrating the will of the majority, and the rights of Texans whose votes made Republicans the majority — in the name of voting rights!”

William Murchison offers these points in favor of the proposed Texas bill:

• The voting rights bill (a follow-up to the one that failed the first time the Democrats also went streaming and screaming from the State Capitol so as to thwart further action) doesn’t take the vote away from a single solitary soul of whatever race, creed, color, or sexual identity • It doesn’t even make voting hard. It regularizes and standardizes procedures all across the state, in places large and small. (Texas, with 254 counties, has lots of both.) The bill sets certain standards that were unduly relaxed during the pandemic when Harris County (Houston) improvised measures like drive-through voting and 24-hour voting • A once-conventional, now seemingly exotic, political truth is that democratic governance involves compromise — the recession of competing ideas and demands in the interest of establishing a viable framework for action. The Age of Entitlement seems to have inspired the political class — we need to acknowledge that Republicans are no more immune to the fever than Democrats — to issue ukases, decrees and manifestoes instead of mere proposals to be considered, debated and voted on. Compromise? That’s not for big boys. Note the insistence of the Biden administration and its congressional allies on adoption of their apparently inviolable mandates for spending and redistribution programs. Texas Republicans changed the voting bill to meet particular Democratic objections and might have changed it more with a little more head-scratching and face-to-face, but the Democrats prefer PR coups and virtue-signaling to the tedious grind of conventional politics as envisaged in the Constitution • The jump to Washington DC is in fact, whatever Vice President Harris says, profoundly un-American. No subsidiar[it?]y for these bigwigs. Rather, they journeyed, showily, to the center of everything; the imperial capital. The media in Washington give you attention that you wouldn’t get otherwise

The Washington Free Beacon’s Joe Simonson adds a poignant footnote to the flight of the Texas Dems: “Unmasked Texas Dems Defy Biden.” Subhead: “Barefaced lawmakers break Biden COVID-19 regs, risk $1.75 million fine.” It’s almost funny.