Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Anti-Vaxxers

The Biden administration is now colluding with Facebook and, perhaps, other social media platforms–Jen Psaki says that anyone who is banned from one site should be banned from all–to shut down any discussion of the pros and cons of anti-covid vaccination as “misinformation.” Any suggestion that the vaccine might not be for everyone is, according to Joe Biden, “killing people.”

How soon they expect us to forget! Just one year ago, both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were cautioning Americans against taking anti-covid vaccines because they were developed under President Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed,” Trump’s final gift to the American people. Apparently they think we have all forgotten, and I suppose most have. But, via InstaPundit, here is what Biden and Harris had to say about the vaccines just a year ago–much more than enough to get them banned from Facebook today:

Here’s a mashup of VACCINE MISINFORMATION from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Does Jen Psaki want Big Tech to CENSOR this?pic.twitter.com/vqnucmZjnj — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) July 16, 2021



This is typical of a broader phenomenon: Democrats assume that voters are stupid; moreover, that they don’t have functioning memories. Is the Democrats’ wager on ignorance well-founded? I don’t know. Right now, it seems to be about 50-50.