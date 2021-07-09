La dolce virus

The New York Post devotes a classic cover to its story on Governor Andrew Cuomo’s speech to the National Governors Association yesterday. The story runs under the headline “After $5.1M book deal, Cuomo calls pandemic ‘tremendous personal benefit'” and opens this way:
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday called it a “tremendous personal benefit” to have led New York state amid the coronavirus crisis — during which he scored $5.1 million for his pandemic memoir.
In a speech to his fellow governors that was loaded with presumably unintentional double meanings, Cuomo told them that they all “have a new credibility.”
“Very few people were going through what we went through and we went through it together,” he said.
“And speaking for myself, it was a tremendous personal benefit.”
The Post adds: “Cuomo’s controversial book deal is the subject of pending probes by federal and state officials who are also investigating his administration’s cover-up of the state’s nursing home death toll from COVID-19.” I add: it is amazing what you can get away with if you’re a Democrat. I’m not holding my breath on that one. The whole mordant story is here.