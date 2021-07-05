More Evidence That Joe Biden Is Corrupt

Via InstaPundit, this column by Jonathan Turley, who is a serious guy: “New Emails Raise New Allegations of Influence Peddling By Hunter Biden And Direct Knowledge Of President Biden.”

Now…there is a major allegation that Hunter used access to his father to seal previously unknown deals with Mexican businessmen, including Carlos Slim.

Carlos Slim is a billionaire, once briefly considered the richest man in the world, and one of the principal owners of the New York Times. He bailed the Times out when the paper was in financial distress. This observation is correct, and infuriating:

As in the past, Americans interested in such stories have had to rely on the foreign press or a couple domestic sites for such information.

This is the story that has emerged in the latest round of Hunter Biden emails:

The new emails include references to the use of Air Force II by Hunter Biden to pursue the deals — a similar pattern revealed with regard to the China dealings. The emails detail a number of visits to Mexico, including a February 2016 flight on Air Force II with his father. On the plane was his business partner Jeff Cooper, who ran Illinois-based SimmonsCooper.

***

These dealings continued into 2018 as Hunter pushed for deals with Slim. One text message from July 24, 2018 reads “Spoke to my dad about ‘Slim ask’” and Cooper responds “Oh that sounds SO F’ING GOOD.”

Will we ever find out what Carlos Slim’s “ask” was? Sadly, probably not. In the meantime, we know that Joe Biden’s denials that he had anything to do with his son’s influence peddling are lies.

The new emails contain additional information directly contradicting President Biden. In addition to earlier pictures from golf trips and references to his involvement or knowledge, new material refers to a notable dinner arranged in Washington, D.C. Hunter arranged for then Vice President Biden to have dinner on April 16, 2015 with his Ukrainian, Russian and Kazakhstani business associates. They appropriately chose a private room at Café Milano, a Georgetown restaurant that brags that it is “Where the world’s most powerful people go.” After the dinner, Hunter received an email from Vadym Pozharskyi, an executive with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, to thank him for introducing him to his father: “Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure.” It is clear that Hunter Biden was selling access and influence. It appears that Joe Biden was aware of that effort.

I have said it before, but it bears repeating: no one has ever bribed Hunter Biden. He is a poor, lost, drug-addled soul who likely would be unemployable but for the fact that his father is a well-known politician. His role was to act as a bagman, lining up and collecting bribes for his father in the form of “business deals” with the Red Chinese and operators like Carlos Slim.

We can imagine a parallel universe in which American “journalists” are able to put aside their loyalty to the Democratic Party and look into the question whether we have a president who is hopelessly compromised by bribes he has taken from foreign powers, starting with the Chinese Communist Party. But that, sadly, is not the world we live in.

