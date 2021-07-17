Podcast: The 3WHH, Almost Live from Budapest

I figured a nine time zone distance might provide a margin of safety from Lucretia’s rear-end kicking over my article “What the Hell Happened to Bill Kristol?“, which Lucretia finds sorely wanting. And my attempts to mollify Lucretia with tales of how great Hungary’s conservatives are was mostly unavailing, even if true.

Anyway, in this slightly abbreviated episode (because I had to rush off to begin a typical Central European Saturday night of drinks and dinner over a four hour period), we quickly strafe the Biden Administration for its shredding of Trump’s foreign policy achievements, with the partial exception of the Afghan pullout, which we support because of the comprehensive failure of our politico-military establishment ever to come up with a serious plan to win.

We also look over Abigail Shirer’s essay “Want to Save America? Stop Acting Like a Conservative,” and from there proceed to the main event, which is the fantastically well-reasoned legal opinion about Critical Race Theory from Austin Knudson, the attorney general of the state of Montana. Settle in with a cup of coffee and read the whole thing; We only hit a few highlights before I had to run off to my boozy night on the town. More about that later perhaps.