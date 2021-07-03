Podcast: The 3WHH, July 4 News Roundup Edition

After a week off for travel and for me to recover from the pummeling I took at the hands of “Lucretia” in our last episode two weeks ago, the 3WHH is back with some fresh malts and fresh looks at the news of the week. We start with what appears to be the White House cat fight between First Doctor Jill Biden and Veep Kaaaaammmaaala Harris, and also offer a few summary observations on the end of the current Supreme Court term.

Then we proceed to examine the special House January 6 committee that has just been set up, and contrast the salutary role Dick Cheney filled in the Iran-Contra congressional committee “investigation” in 1987 and the role Liz Cheney—the only Republican who will be on the committee—looks to play in this “investigation.” One question we’re sure the committee won’t “investigate”—who shot Ashli Babbitt? We’re at day 177, and there are some new theories leaking out.

From there we read the easily readable tea leaves of the announcement that the trustees of the University of North Carolina crumpled under pressure and awarded Nicole Hannah-Jones full tenure after all in the UNC “journalism” school. If the Republican-appointed trustees in a conservative state can’t stand up to the academic left, it suggests there really is no hope of fixing or reforming our rotten universities.

And that led to a discussion of the Fourth of July holiday, in which we mix founding principle alongside our beef grilling plans. Cheers!

