The courage of the individual

Andrew Sullivan has posted a 90-minute podcast with Yale Law School’s Professor Amy Chua here on Substack. Professor Chua has of course become something of a celebrity in her own right. She has certainly become a controversial figure at Yale, as reflected in the New York Times “Gripped by ‘Dinner Party-gate’” feature story. She must be on to something.

I found the whole podcast worth my time. Indeed, it left me wanting more Chua. Below is the one of the three excerpts Sullivan has posted on YouTube. It comes at about 01:20:00 in the podcast. It was an anticlimactic turnoff to hear at the end that Sullivan has the twisted Peter Beinart coming up next on his podcast, but this is a good one.