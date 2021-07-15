The Love That Dare Not Speak Its Name…

…is the love that American liberals have for Cuba’s Communist dictatorship. By any sane reckoning, Fidel Castro was an utter disgrace. And yet American liberals, as well as some Europeans, have never been able to let go.

When asked in a press conference whether Cubans are protesting and trying to leave the island because they “don’t like Communism,” Jen Psaki could only dither:

I think we’ve been pretty clear that we think people are leaving Cuba… and protesting in the streets as well, because they are opposed to the oppression, to the mismanagement of the government in the county.

Mismanagement! It’s just another case of failing to implement socialism properly. One of these days we’ll get it right; that is the liberal view.

One of the Left’s most ridiculous conceits, for many years now, is that Cuba’s poverty and backwardness are somehow the fault of the United States because we don’t trade with them. Of course, if socialism were a superior system, its survival wouldn’t depend on trade relations with a capitalist power. And in any event, Cuba was kept more or less afloat for decades by the Soviet Union, which pumped enormous amounts of money into Castro’s regime. In a competitive environment, Communist Cuba was always a basket case.

That canard was revived today by Black Lives Matter, showing once again that BLM has nothing to do with justice–or with blacks, for that matter:

BLM goes crazy if a policeman shoots a black criminal in self-defense, but when millions of blacks are oppressed and impoverished, and many are imprisoned, tortured and murdered by a Communist dictatorship, BLM is worse than silent–it openly sides with the oppressors. What a disgusting organization.

Many may not remember that BLM’s support for the Castro regime is of long standing. Back in 2016, when the Tyrant died, we noted BLM’s praise for the dictator. Why? Because he harbored criminals who murdered police officers:

[W]e are particularly grateful to Fidel for holding Mama Assata Shakur, who continues to inspire us. We are thankful that he provided a home for Brother Michael Finney Ralph Goodwin, and Charles Hill, asylum to Brother Huey P. Newton, and sanctuary for so many other Black revolutionaries who were being persecuted by the American government during the Black Power era.

To repeat: what a disgusting organization.

Anti-Communism protesters in Cuba are waving American flags, perhaps unaware that Joe Biden is now our president. But other political leaders do support them, with Marco Rubio in the forefront. He is on to BLM:

The extortionist ring known as the Black Lives Matter organization took a break today from shaking down corporations for millions & buying themselves mansions to share their support for the Communist regime in #Cuba https://t.co/xir94EIJ4X — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 15, 2021

My office stands ready to help the leaders of the Black Lives Matter organization emigrate to #Cuba — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 15, 2021



It is good to see a political leader calling out Black Lives Matter for what it really is. But back to Cuba: Rubio points out that the idea that the U.S. has somehow caused the failure of Communism in Cuba–do our responsibilities never end?–is a leftist myth:

The U.S. is the largest provider of food to #Cuba & each year sends $275 million in medicine & $3 billion in remittances to relatives The suffering in Cuba isn’t because of an embargo,it’s because

socialism always leads to suffering#CubaSOS — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 15, 2021

Wait… #Cuba had restrictions on importing food & medicine? How can that be? All week long the national media has been reporting it’s the US embargo restricting food & medicine to Cuba. There is just no way these fine journalists would fall for the regimes spin that easily. pic.twitter.com/LFOkCJDfO4 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 15, 2021



It has been a long time coming, but it feels as though Cuba may finally be freed from the boot-heel of socialism. You know the end may be near when Joe Biden throws in the towel, as he did hours ago:

Much better stuff here from Biden. Much, much better. https://t.co/45bgG6e1Qt — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 15, 2021



Providing Cubans with internet access so they can communicate and organize apparently is feasible, and is something that Marco Rubio has been pressing for. And for the moment, at least, not even the Biden administration is willing to stick up for socialism, no doubt to the dismay of many, or most, Democratic Representatives and Senators. We should all be cheered by that.

UPDATE: One more thing–we will give Michael Ramirez the last word. Click to enlarge: