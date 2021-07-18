Why Do Some Mistrust the Vaccines?

Declining a covid vaccination is now seen by many as anti-social, and a threat to the community. I don’t understand this, since anyone who chooses to be vaccinated can thereby protect himself. What difference does it make to him if someone else prefers to take whatever risk is posed by covid? But that is not the prevailing attitude, and the Biden administration is trying to stamp out all expressions of doubt about vaccination on social media.

As noted here, Drew Holden did an excellent job, back in November 2020, of reminding us that anti-vaccine sentiment was widespread on the Left right up to the 2020 election:





















































Did the Democrats’ relentless attacks on the vaccines that were expedited by President Trump get some people killed? I suppose they probably did. But I am not aware of a single Democrat who has expressed remorse for discouraging people from taking advantage of the vaccines, or who has acknowledged their party’s 180 degree turnabout as soon as the election was over. I think the Democrats’ view is that no one should ever have taken their anti-vaccine stance seriously. We should have known it was all just politics, and once the hated Donald Trump was out of they way, we should all have lined up for our shots.

That certainly is how I saw it, and I was among the first to get vaccinated. Sadly, there apparently are a few people who still take the Democrats seriously.