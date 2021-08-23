Anti-Trump “Republican security officials”: From laughably wrong to tragically wrong

In August 2020, more than 130 self-described Republican national security officials endorsed Joe Biden for president. They proclaimed:

We believe Joe Biden has the character, experience, and temperament to lead this nation. We believe he will restore the dignity of the presidency, bring Americans together, reassert America’s role as a global leader, and inspire our nation to live up to its ideals.

I found this gang underwhelming. More impressive was the gang of one consisting of Robert Gates, Secretary of Defense under both George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Gates believed that Biden “has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” He said so in his 2014 book and stood by that assessment when Joe Biden became a candidate in the 2020 election.

The statement of the anti-Trump gang was laughably false when issued. Today, in the wake of the Afghanistan debacle, it remains false, and grotesquely so, but no one is laughing.

Is it worth it to publish the names of the signatories? Maybe not, but I’ll do so anyway. See if you (1) find it as unimpressive, generally speaking, as I did and (2) can spot a few rogues.

