Beyond Bagdhad Bob, cont’d

What is there to say about the psickening Jen Psaki’s performance at the White House briefing yesterday? She looked to be suppressing her white progressive rage as she instructed Peter Doocy of FOX News that Americans are not “pstranded” — or not “pstranded” yet! — in Afghanistan (video below). A lesson in linguistics a la Lewis Carroll:

“When I use a word,” Humpty Dumpty said, in rather a scornful tone, “it means just what I choose it to mean—neither more nor less.”

Is Psaki on psychedelics? Her instruction is comprehensively refuted in real time all over the media, social and otherwise.