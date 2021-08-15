Now comes word that Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country. The Taliban might have awaited the twentieth anniversary of 9/11 to take the capital city and make the humiliation of the United States even deeper. Maybe they have something special saved for that day. Even so, as of this morning, the humiliation appears to be complete and total. I yield the floor to News Items proprietor John Ellis in his post “Biden’s folly.”

Only a few days ago the American “intelligence community” reportedly advised Biden that there would be a 90-day window before the catastrophe materialized. Not too intelligent, and not quite “a decent interval,” to borrow the concept that has been applied to our withdrawal from Vietnam, but good enough for Joe Biden. The Free Beacon cruelly quotes Biden anticipating the future course of events in Afghanistan only last month. What a disgrace.

Quotable quote (Biden last month): “The likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely [sic]. The Afghan government and leadership has [sic] to come together. They clearly have the capacity to sustain the government in place … there’s not a conclusion that, in fact, they cannot defeat the Taliban.”