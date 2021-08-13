BLM narrative induces Blacks to resist vaccine

I keep reading in leftist outlets like the Washington Post that conservatives are prolonging the pandemic and putting innocent lives at risk by not being vaccinated against the coronavirus. I don’t see many articles about Blacks who refuse the vaccine.

However, the New York Times reports that only 28 percent of New York City Blacks between the ages of 18-44 have been vaccinated. This, despite months of encouragement to take the vaccine.

The Times attributes the low percentage to lack of trust in the government. Many young Blacks seem to believe the government is “experimenting” on them.

That believe is irrational on the merits, but understandable at the same time. The BLM left has been peddling non-stop the narrative that black lives don’t matter to the white power structure. And every February during Black History Month, students of all races are reminded about how Blacks were mistreated in this country by the government.

We shouldn’t be surprised, therefore, if a fairly pretty substantial portion of the black population worries about taking vaccines the government is pushing them to take. The elite left may not believe the racial BS it’s peddling, but many ordinary people probably buy it.

John Sexton at Hot Air finds an intriguing twist to this story:

New York City recently announced a new vaccine mandate for restaurants, gyms, etc. That could create an interesting dynamic. If black residents are now disproportionately not allowed to go places, does that make the new mandate racist? Under the old definition of racism I think the answer would be no since the rule applies to everyone equally regardless of race. But under the new Ibram Kendi-inspired, anti-racist definition I think the mandate could be deemed racist since it results in an unequal outcome. We’ll have to wait and see how that develops.

Indeed.