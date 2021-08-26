(What’s so funny ’bout) peace, love & abandoning?

The Biden administration would have us believe that yesterday was just another day in paradise. Biden himself made a public appearance, but not to address our national humiliation in Afghanistan. He presented “remarks on collectively improving the nation’s cybersecurity” (who writes like this?). You would never know that we have a national security emergency elsewhere.

Biden called in the press for his remarks but took no questions. In his dotage he lacks some of the necessities for a full life, but he is capable of happiness. When NBC White House correspondent Peter Alexander shouted out a question asking Biden what he would do in the event he left Americans behind in Afghanistan, Biden found a bizarre vein of humor. He smiled and responded, “You’ll be the first person I call.”

According to the linked story, Alexander asked this question as Biden’s press wranglers tried to rush the press members out of the East Room. The White House audio feed cut out as Biden responded to Alexander. Alexander himself tweeted out Biden’s response. For the record, you might say.

Peter Doocy followed up with the psickening Jen Psaki at yesterday’s White House press briefing. He asked her what was so funny about the question — what’s so funny ’bout peace, love and abandoning? She responded without answering Doocy’s question, which is apparently unanswerable for public consumption.