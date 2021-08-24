The historic national humiliation of the United States continues in Afghanistan. Several administration officials addressed it in press briefings yesterday, each trying to conceal the scope of the disaster. It is difficult to conceal the scope of the disaster, but in that respect they are doing the best that they can.

Animatronic Joe Biden also delivered two sets of remarks, neither addressing the disaster. In one set (text here, video below), Biden stared vacantly into the teleprompter to deliver “Remarks on the COVID-⁠19 Response and the Vaccination Program.”

In the first set of remarks Biden celebrated full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine and urged parents to mask their children. On the contrary, Biden pats himself on the back: “Together, we’ve made significant progress in just seven months.” Biden offered no thanks to his predecessor.

Query whether the mind of any sentient human being hearing or reading Biden’s remarks didn’t wander when Biden came to this part of his text: “We’re in the midst of a wartime effort to beat this pandemic. It’s one of the biggest and most complicated challenges in our history.”

The text shows corrections to Biden’s remarks as delivered: “If you go to Vaccines.com [Vaccines.gov] — Vaccines.com [Vaccines.gov] — or text your ZIP code to 438829 — 438829 — you can find a number of vaccine sites near you, just minutes away, where you can get your shot without an appointment.”

The press was in attendance. However, Biden took no questions.

In his other public appearance (text here, video here) Biden delivered “Remarks Welcoming the WNBA Champions, the Seattle Storm.” Susan Rice was in attendance. Storm co-owner Ginny Gilder and player Crystal Langhnorne also spoke. I want only to note that Biden performed with a jocular affect.

I take it from these performances that Biden’s minders in the White House daycare operation have three objectives. They seek to turn our attention elsewhere, they want to convey the impression that we are not in the midst of a historic disgrace, and they would have us believe that Biden is up to the task of the presidency. All is well. Situation normal. If you’re not paying attention.