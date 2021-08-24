Kamala Harris’ trip delayed due to “anomalous health incident” in Hanoi

Vice President Harris delayed her visit to Vietnam due to what U.S. officials are calling “an anomalous health incident.” According to Reuters, an “anomalous health incident” is a term the U.S. government often uses to describe Havana Syndrome, a condition with symptoms such as dizziness, ear ringing, nausea, migraines and memory lapses.

The syndrome received that name because it first was reported by U.S. officials based in the U.S. embassy in Cuba. A U.S. National Academy of Sciences panel found it plausible that “directed energy” beams caused the syndrome, which affected a large number of U.S. officials and family members in Havana. CIA director William Burns said there is a “very strong possibility” that the syndrome is intentionally caused, and that Russia could be responsible. Russia denies responsibility.

Harris did not suffer from the “health incident.” Rather, it afflicted U.S. embassy employees in Hanoi ahead of the VP’s visit. Their symptoms were accompanied by “strange sounds” at the embassy.

Harris’ trip was delayed due to fears that she might experience the same syndrome in Hanoi. In the end, however, she made the trip.

We hope she returns home safe, sound, and symptom free.