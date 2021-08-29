More Terror In Kabul

There was a rocket attack in Kabul earlier today that reportedly killed a child. Meanwhile, a U.S. strike took out a vehicle that was en route to the Kabul airport with “miltiple suicide bombers.” So apparently a more serious terrorist threat was averted for now.

Further, the U.S. Embassy has ordered all Americans to “leave the airport area immediately.” Given the short time available to complete the evacuation, it is not clear how the final stage will be carried out, since we have been told to expect further efforts to launch terrorist attacks against the airport.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration continues to threaten our enemies:

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan thundered…

The idea of Jake Sullivan “thundering” is laughable in itself.

…that the US has shown in other countries that it is capable of ‘suppressing the terrorism threat… without a large permanent presence on the ground. And we will do that in Afghanistan as well as we go forward’.

Let’s hope so. Nothing about the events of the last few weeks creates any confidence that the Biden administration is capable of doing any such thing.