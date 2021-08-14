Storm Clouds For Biden

It is early yet, but as of today it looks like the top issues in next year’s Congressional elections will be the cost of living, crime and critical race theory. If that turns out to be true, Democrats are in serious trouble.

For the first time in quite a few years, prices for staple items are rising rapidly, and with the federal government borrowing and spending at a record pace that trend can only accelerate. People aren’t happy about it: this Fox News poll finds that 70 percent of respondents consider grocery and gasoline prices to be a hardship for their families, with 29 percent considering them a serious hardship. Further, 79% say “the federal government’s economic policies” are responsible for rising prices, with 49 percent considering them “very responsible.” To be fair, respondents also blame the coronavirus–not sure how that works–and “the regular ups and downs of the economy.” But as prices continue to rise over the next year, more and more fingers will be pointed at Joe Biden and the Democrats.

Similarly, consumer confidence plunged this month.

U.S. consumer sentiment fell sharply in early August, with the University of Michigan confidence survey plumbing depths not seen in a decade as Americans expressed worry about personal finances, unemployment, and inflation. The survey, released on Aug. 13, showed that the consumer sentiment index plunged from July’s reading of 81.2 down to 70.2, hitting a level not seen since 2011. The 13 percent slide was one the sharpest in percentage terms in the past 50 years, exceeded only by an 18.1-percent drop in 2008 and a 19.4-percent fall in April 2020, when the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic threw the economy into a tailspin.

Looking on the bright side, maybe the Democrats can run on the Biden administration’s foreign policy successes.