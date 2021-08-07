The Gable Steveson experience

There are many interesting angles to Gable Steveson’s Gold Medal-winning performance in the Olympic heavyweight freestyle wrestling competition, but let’s take a quick look at his performance as the clock wound down to zero.

Gable is a hometown hero from Apple Valley, Minnesota, and still an undegrad at the University of Minnesota. In the Gold Medal round (previewed here by the university) it came down to the last 13 seconds, when he had to make up a deficit of three points against his formidable — three-time world champion –Georgian opponent.

And then it came down to the last half-second. Grace under pressure…

I quote Tom Hauser: “I’m not a wrestling expert and have no idea what just happened here…but damn it was exciting! 😎 USA!!!”

The university celebrated Steveson’s performance here in a report that embedded the tweet catching the reaction on the Steveson home front as time expired (below).