The Geek in Pictures: Poll Position Edition

With the California recall two weeks away, it is an interesting coincidence that both polls trends for Biden and Newsom are tracking in a similar direction. Let the charting begin!
Lots of other interesting stuff happening out in identity land:
And what Geek in Pictures without some energy charts, all showing the same thing: fossil fuels? Yeah, they still rule.
Junk bonds: what could go wrong?
So why do we need massive federal government stimulus again?
Market capitalism at work:
The wisdom of crowds?
And finally. . .