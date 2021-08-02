U.S. women’s soccer team loses in Olympic semi-final

Canada defeated the U.S. 1-0 in women’s soccer at the Olympics today. The defeat came in the tournament semi-finals. Thus, a bronze medal is the best the U.S. can do in this sport this year.

This is only the fourth time in 62 matches that Canada has beaten the U.S. women. There have been seven draws.

Today’s result isn’t terribly surprising, though. The U.S. lost to Sweden in the group stage, and needed penalties to defeat the Netherlands in the quarter-finals. This team, for whatever reason, was not the dominating force its fans have come to expect.

I’ll never root against the U.S. or take pleasure from Americans losing. However, I’ll shed no tears over the U.S. women falling short at the Olympics.

This is one of the most obnoxious, arrogant, and whiny sports teams I’ve observed in more than sixty years of fandom. And, although there’s likely some diversity in the political views of team members, the face of the squad, Megan Rapinoe, is an abrasive far-leftist — and a world class narcissist.

The Olympics may be the end of the line, or close to it, for Rapinoe and other team veterans. Their accomplishments are impressive, even taking into account the relatively small number of nations that take women’s soccer seriously enough to provide worthy competition.

I’m hoping that the next generation of U.S. women’s team members will be less entitled and a bit more humble than the generation that soon will be moving on.