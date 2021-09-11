Last night the White House released President Biden’s recorded statement on the twentieth anniversary of 9/11. This was to be the day that Biden celebrated our departure from Afghanistan. As our departure turned into the epic humiliation of the United States at the hands of forces that were instrumental to the 9/11 attack itself, he had a change of plan.

While the 9/11 attack was still underway, Rick Rescorla understood immediately what was happening. Shepherding his charges in the south tower of the World Trade Center to safety at the sacrifice his his own life, Rescorla declared 9/11 “a day to be proud to be an American.” Rescorla’s message was one of resolve.

For the moment at least, Biden has turned 9/11 into a day of national shame. Evincing no awareness of what he has done or what was done to us, he has now turned it into a day to be stupid. It is a day to advertise his stupidity — give me the old time willful blindness — to revel in it and to chide Americans for their bigotry.