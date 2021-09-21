A question

In this post, Scott wrote about Saturday’s “Justice for J6” rally in Washington, D.C. He collected tweets reporting on the substantial, and seemingly predominant, police presence, including that of undercover feds.

I was struck by a statement by CBS’s Margaret Brennan, the moderator of Face the Nation. According to this tweet by Nicholas Fondacaro, Brennan said “the strong show of security” by police and the feds “kept the crowds away.”

I doubt that’s what happened. As Fondacaro says, Brennan was probably trying to cover up the fact that the media and the feds vastly overstated claims that this rally threatened the peace.

But here’s my question: What do you call a state in which a strong show of security keeps people away from a lawful protest against perceived injustice (the phenomenon Brennan appears to applaud)?

The answer is, a police state.