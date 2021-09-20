At the Justice for J6 rally

I believe that Vice News reporter Tess Owen snapped the classic “There’s a bunch of bros here” photo of a few faces in the crowd among the dozens attending the supposedly fearsome “Justice for J6” demonstration in Washington on Saturday. Byron York provides the larger context in his Examiner column “Insurrection hype.”

There’s a bunch of bros here. They declined an interview and said they were “just tourists”🧐 pic.twitter.com/ZsIImTXsFn — Tess Owen (@misstessowen) September 18, 2021

Observant commenters on Twitter noticed a pattern.

So nice to see the feds hold a pride parade on the same day that a small J6 rally was held pic.twitter.com/73nAVVEpUa — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) September 20, 2021

It was actually pretty hard to miss.

“Hey guys, we’re conservative Trump supporters and totally not feds. Do ‘ya know where we can purchase some illegal narcotics and plan an insurrection against LGBTQ people of color?” pic.twitter.com/nqSeJNVyA3 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 18, 2021

I’m filing this one under Laughter Is the Best Medicine.

Does anybody really know what time it is? The coordination probably helped them synchronize their watches.

J6 was so lit, come thru bro pic.twitter.com/SwLFSALPhf — Aaron (@PilledBald) September 19, 2021

Now we’re getting the hang of it.

😝😝😝😝😝😝😝😝😝

At least the undercover feds dressed for the occasion of the J6 rally… pic.twitter.com/yWkwLBiLfi — Andrew C ™️ (@Sheckyi) September 20, 2021

This just goes to show what can happen when you’re not sporting the correct timepiece.

The "Justice for J6" rally in DC concluded without incident despite fears of mass deadly violence by the left. However, authorities appeared to surround & detain an armed undercover officer at one point. https://t.co/pbnvDG7kVX — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 18, 2021

These folks might have served a purpose in Del Rio.

Trump slams more police presence at 'J6' Capitol rally than the southern borderhttps://t.co/MoCxzXAw9D — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 20, 2021

CBS News was probably not the most reliable source of information on what went down at the rally.

Instead of admitting that the media and the feds oversold what was going to happen at the J6 protest yesterday, CBS Face The Nation moderator Margaret Brennan claims "the strong show of security" by police and the feds "kept the crowds away." pic.twitter.com/Z5oihz28tK — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 19, 2021

If you subtracted the undercover feds, the New York Times probably overestimated the crowd size.

Watch: The police and reporters far outnumbered attendees at the "Justice for J6" rally in Washington, with fewer than 100 people gathering in support of those accused of storming the Capitol on Jan. 6. https://t.co/yMkGvHQssT pic.twitter.com/FY4zsqo6lu — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 18, 2021

Reuters put it this way.

Fewer protesters than expected turned up for the 'Justice for J6' rally in support of defendants being prosecuted for their roles in the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol https://t.co/i2mlfd3tkU pic.twitter.com/BizhbMzMYh — Reuters (@Reuters) September 18, 2021

Rich Lowry cut to the chase.