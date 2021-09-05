Barren Indeed

I’m a regular reader of Barron’s Magazine, because it’s one of the better financial publications around, though they have been going a bit wobbly lately on climate change and other corporate wokery.

But then there’s Barren Magazine, a tiny literary magazine I never heard of that specializes in what it calls “introspective lit.” Their “About” page reassures is that they are on the side of the true and the good:

We are a safe space that embraces the beauty of the human condition and celebrates diversity, inclusion, and equality. We at Barren Magazine do not tolerate any form of racism, bigotry, sexism, harassment, political extremism, religious exclusion, or abuse of any kind from our readers, contributors, or volunteers.

How very very brave of them to make this statement. I’m sure they worked hard to come up with something so original and fresh.

Anyway, their poetry editor, a young lady named Danielle Rose, posted this tweet a couple days ago:

And you’ll never guess what happened next! Actually of course you know what happened next:

Well, can certainly say that Barren Magazine has chosen an appropriate name for itself.

P.S. If you’re curious, the comment thread on Rose’s tweet is a thing to behold, because you can’t tell what’s real and what’s droll satire.

P.P.S. Should Power Line start a poetry section? Asking for Scott. . .