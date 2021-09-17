Biden’s string of broken covid promises exposed

Deaths per day from the Wuhan coronavirus in the U.S. are now two times higher than they were a year ago when Joe Biden was holding Donald Trump responsible for the carnage inflicted by that virus. This, despite the development of a vaccine that’s largely effective in preventing severe covid cases.

And this, despite Biden’s campaign promise to implement a “national strategy” to end the pandemic. Candidate Biden declared that if he had “the honor of being elected your next president” he’d “immediately put in place a national strategy” to “position our country to finally get ahead of this virus and get back our lives.”

What was Biden’s “national strategy?” As Andy Puzder shows, it was essentially the same as Trump’s. Get vaccines approved, distributed quickly, and into our bloodstreams.

Moreover, as Puzder says, this strategy was wholly reliant on his rival’s hard work in facilitating the development of a vaccine and distribution system — accomplishments for which the bumbling, graceless current president has never given Trump credit:

It turns out that there was no such “better than Trump” strategy [for getting ahead of this virus]. Biden has done little that Trump was not already doing. The president’s current mandate strategy is a backhanded acknowledgment that the Operation Warp Speed vaccines are the only truly effective weapon against the disease. Biden has one arrow in his quiver – and Trump put it there. Biden’s problem has been that vaccines don’t work unless people take them, and his efforts at persuasion – his primary responsibility – have been less than stellar.

(Emphasis added)

It’s worth noting that the vaccine mandate Biden has just announced was not part of any alleged “national strategy” during the campaign. In fact, Puzder reminds us, “during the campaign, Biden did all he could to ensure that people would not trust what Democrats called the ‘Trump vaccines.'”

It’s likely that this bit of demagoguery contributed to vaccine resistance. Puzder observes:

The media often characterizes vaccine resisters as Trump supporters, but African Americans (87% of whom voted for Biden) and Hispanics (66% for Biden) are more likely to be unvaccinated than any other racial or ethnic groups, according to the CDC.

A vaccine mandate was never part of candidate Biden’s “national strategy.” Indeed, shortly after gaining “the honor of being elected president,” he promised that vaccines would not be mandatory. That continued to be his position during the summer.

Biden isn’t required to stick to that position come hell or high water. It’s clear, however, that he lied when he claimed as a candidate to have a new strategy, different from Trump’s — much less one that would put the pandemic behind us. And Biden broke his promise not to make vaccines mandatory.

Biden also promised that all fully vaccinated adults would be eligible for a booster eight months after the second of their original doses. But that’s not going to happen, either. The FDA advisory panel’s vote has thwarted that time table.

As for Biden’s mandate, Puzder says the president knows he lacks the authority to impose it and has proposed it “to divert attention from the administration’s cascading failures.” My take is slightly different.

I suspect Biden sees the mandate as win-win. Either (1) the courts block it, in which case he can blame them, along with Republican governors, for the persistence of the pandemic or (less likely) (2) the mandate will be upheld, in which case maybe we will see the pandemic recede.

I agree with Puzder’s conclusion, though:

If Joe Biden wants more Americans to trust him, he must act in a trustworthy fashion. He’s never done so when it comes to vaccines. He made them a political football last year, and he’s doing the same thing now. . . .

I would add only that Biden has never acted in a trustworthy fashion on any matter. He is thoroughly dishonorable.