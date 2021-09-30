Fear and Loathing In Florida

Democrats correctly see Ron DeSantis as a potential presidential nominee in 2024, and are doing all they can to discredit him. This video is by an anonymous left-wing group (“Remove Ron”) and closes with the slogan “Remove Ron” and the hashtag #Florever Purge.

The makers of the video are banking on the idea that for most people, freedom is terrifying. Many have found the video funny and some have interpreted it as a parody, but it is for real:

This is one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/oC0YRpc3zK — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 30, 2021



I am not as confident as I was a few years ago that most Americans are not afraid of freedom, but let’s hope that is still true.