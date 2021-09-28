Hispanics Hate Biden

If you are looking for the reasons why Joe Biden’s approval numbers are nose-diving–I know, they are legion–one explanation among many is that Hispanics can’t stand him. These numbers relate to Hispanics in Texas, who have been exposed to Biden’s disastrous border policies:

What's driving Biden's declining popularity with Texas Hispanics? The poll found that *two-thirds* disapprove of his handling of the border crisis. Approve: 25%

Disapprove: 66% Contrary to myths peddled by liberal commentators, Hispanics oppose open borders. pic.twitter.com/pZDBxrhVIA — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) September 28, 2021



Actually, on those numbers well over 2/3 of Texas Hispanics disapprove of Biden’s border policies. This shouldn’t be surprising. Why would anyone living anywhere near the disaster that Joe Biden has created at the Southern border approve of his performance?

Lots of people are slicing and dicing the poll data that show Joe Biden in a steep decline, which is understandable. But few are willing to offer the obvious explanation for his cratering poll numbers: he is doing an unbelievably bad job as president, and his limited mental capacity offers little hope that he will be able to improve.