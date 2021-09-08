Now the Taliban Have Gone Too Far

It’s bad enough that the Taliban don’t have any women in their government, now they have committed the ultimate outrage: painting over a mural of George Floyd.

After successfully completing its takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban has been painting over murals in Kabul and replacing them with proclamations of victory, including one that featured Black Lives Matter icon George Floyd.

The Taliban have started painting over murals left behind from the American occupation. Here they paint over one mural depicting St George Floyd and replace it with proclamations of victory. pic.twitter.com/4mDD5MifAT — Mencius Moldbugman (@moldbugman) September 7, 2021



What on God’s green Earth was a George Floyd mural doing in Kabul? Apparently these “art” works were created by something called Artlords:

The murals were created by a group called Artlords, members of which had covered Kabul with the images, some of which carried social justice messages and amplified women’s rights issues, in the eight years before the Taliban took control. The original aim of the group, according to its website, was “to pave the way for social transformation and behavioural change” Although the group asserts it is independent, Artlords has an American outpost which is based in Virginia, United States.

This seems almost unbelievable, but apparently it is true. It is hard to disagree with this assessment by a Twitter user:

George Floyd's face and the LGBT flag are the symbols of American Imperialism in the 21st century https://t.co/plDNQolaJb — Keith Woods ☘️ (@KeithWoodsYT) September 8, 2021



Yes, plus toilets mounted in art galleries. Nor can I disagree with ZeroHedge’s concluding observations: