Stranded (Not Stranded)

It’s been more than 10 years since I borrowed from the name of the pop/rock group Was (Not Was) to comment on current events, as I did an embarrassing number of times in my “Wazwaz (Not Wazwaz)” posts discussing Minnesota’s notorious Wazwaz family in 2009 and 2010. This week I have occasion to borrow from Was (Not Was) once again.

Our humiliating departure from Afghanistan has given us the spectacle of administration spokesmen instructing us on the Americans we left behind. Only last week the White House spokesman psychedelic Jen Psaki instructed FOX News White House reporter Peter Doocy that it was “irresponsible” to say they were “stranded.” Psaki was apparently attempting to shame Doocy into toeing the White House line or keep more malleable reporters from joining him.

This week the line moved. Now that we have admittedly left Americans behind, we are instructed by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby that Americans are “stranded” all the time. Don’t get worked up about it.

FOX News itself reported the head-snapping story here. The video below serves up the ocular proof in a few seconds. It’s an Orwellian moment of the “We have always been at war with Eastasia” variety.