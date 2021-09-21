“That fella from down under” is what Joe Biden called Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. But on Saturday night (Sunday in Australia), I was the fella from down under as a guest on Sky News Australia’s excellent “Outsiders” program. We covered three or four topics from American news of the day. I think it was a fun and informative segment; I hope you enjoy it:

Sunday’s entire Outsiders program can be viewed on YouTube. I think it is an excellent show, as is Andrew Bolt’s Bolt Report on the same network. The genesis of the show is that several years ago, the Australia Broadcasting Corporation, pretty much the equivalent of the BBC, started a program called “Insiders.” It featured three liberal talking heads. So Sky News responded with “Outsiders,” starring three conservatives.