The tornadoes of your mind

President Biden engineered the humiliating disgrace of the United States in Afghanistan. It will travel far with us along our road. Biden wants both to celebrate it as a glorious victory and to “move on.”

Yesterday Biden turned his attention, such as it is, to the “climate.” Biden seeks to get the climate under control. Biden was out stumping on the “climate” in New York and New Jersey. The damned thing is always changing and occasionally manifests in a most destructive fashion — for example, in what we used to call “tornadoes” (video below).

What do we call them now? We used to call a question such as this a “brain twister.” Iowahawk penetrates the Biden “fog.” Exit brain twister: the plural of tornado.

