Universal Vaccines? Nope

Via InstaPundit, a study reported in the Telegraph that finds that for teenage boys, covid vaccines are considerably more dangerous than covid:

Teenage boys are six times more likely to suffer from heart problems from the vaccine than be hospitalised from Covid-19, a major study has found.

***

A team led by Dr Tracy Hoeg at the University of California investigated the rate of cardiac myocarditis – heart inflammation – and chest pain in children aged 12-17 following their second dose of the vaccine. They then compared this with the likelihood of children needing hospital treatment owing to Covid-19, at times of low, moderate and high rates of hospitalisation. Researchers found that the risk of heart complications for boys aged 12-15 following the vaccine was 162.2 per million, which was the highest out of all the groups they looked at.

***

The second highest rate was among boys aged 16-17 (94.0 per million) followed by girls aged 16-17 (13.4 per million) and girls aged 12-15 (13.0 per million). Meanwhile, the risk of a healthy boy needing hospital treatment owing to Covid-19 in the next 120 days is 26.7 per million. This means the risk they face from heart complications is 6.1 times higher than that of hospitalisation.

More at the link. This is relevant context:

Evidence from studies shows it is unlikely for boys to suffer either heart problems from the vaccine or be hospitalised by Covid.

Exactly. Covid poses virtually no threat to young people. Vaccination poses hardly any threat either, but as this study found, the adverse consequences of vaccination may well be significantly more likely than any adverse effect of covid. While this study dealt with teenagers, it is true for young adults as well that the risk from covid is vanishingly small. The risk from vaccination is also small, but may well be greater for many people.

The only sane policy in this situation is the one that we have generally followed with regard to health care: decisions should be up to individuals and, in the case of young people, their families. But that is not the direction in which we are moving, as government at multiple levels tries to drive universal vaccination, even where it makes little or no sense.