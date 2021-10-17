Bread Lines Are Awesome!

I am so old, I remember when socialists claimed that people would be better off under socialism. What’s weird is not that historical experience has forced socialists to abandon the pretense that socialism is beneficial to anyone outside their ruling elite, but rather, that socialism still exists.

A case in point, from a leftist named Carl Beijer:

The Left is literally rooting for Biden Breadlines. Also, as someone whose mother & grandparents grew up with those bread lines in communist Czechoslovakia this is total BS.

They all hated it, the only sense of community was a very mutual hatred of the communists/ruling elite! https://t.co/4b6hnRe22V — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 17, 2021



Beijer is a nobody of whom I had never heard, but a nobody with 55,000 Twitter followers. To paraphrase John Lennon: You may say that I’m a nut, but I’m not the only one. If today’s socialists think food shortages are no big deal, it is because they assume they will be among the privileged who will eat well while others starve. This Twitter response to Beijer’s post challenges that assumption:

I am from the Soviet Union. My whole family is from the Soviet Union. You would not have made it in the Soviet Union. https://t.co/klrMAOVbXv — Tanya Tay Posobiec (@realTanyaTay) October 17, 2021



Mr. Beijer is a small fish, to be sure. But socialism nostalgia is common on the Left. To cite just one example, recall the New York Times’s claim that sex was better under Communism. Who has time to wait in a bread line when you are enjoying great–although apparently undernourished–sex?

Socialism is the greatest evil in the history of the human race. The Black Death is a distant second. Whatever you think about contemporary leftists, your thoughts are not dark enough.