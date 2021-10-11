Columbus Day in Pictures

John has already dilated the self-abuse of liberals with regards to Indigenous Peoples Day Columbus Day, so I won’t add more here (except to say that when it comes to the supposed sin of “assimilation,” people ought to meditate on the deeper meaning of the seldom-noted clause in the Constitution which reads “excluding indians not taxed”—there’s a serious principle embedded in that seemingly technical phrase that is totally lost on today’s leftist identity mongers).

Anyway, Michael Ramirez has the right disposition about Columbus Day, along with a couple other memes best used in timely way today: