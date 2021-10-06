Facebook Has a Case of the Yips

I know that Facebook is having a bad week, between the faceplant of an outage on Monday, and then the testimony in the Senate by a “whistleblower” (who appears to be a leftist plant, so conservatives ought to be careful before jumping on that bandwagon), but this afternoon Facebook turned in an inexplicable performance.

I saw several entries that showed this image as being concealed as “sensitive content” because it potentially upset people and therefore came close to the line of FB’s “community standards”:

So I decided to post it myself, and lo and behold this is what happened:

Something is seriously wrong with FB’s content algorithms today. In sports we’d call this a case of the yips.