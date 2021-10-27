Fairfax mom says Feds came to local school board meeting

When Attorney General Merrick Garland testified before the House Judiciary Committee last week, he told Rep. Jim Jordan that FBI agents will not be attending school board meetings. However, an activist mother in Fairfax, Virginia says the feds did show up at a school board meeting last Thursday, the same day Garland made his statement to Jordan.

The mom says a Department of Homeland Security vehicle was present in the parking lot the night of the meeting. She took a photograph of it. Unmarked government-looking vehicles were also present. In addition, she says a helicopter flew overhead shining a light on protesters.

The mom — Stacy Langton — also says she has been harassed ever since she spoke out against the presence of pornography at her son’s school. The harassment includes threats against her children by name and being followed in her car.

The Department of Justice has called on the FBI to protect school board members against harassment and threats. If the Feds are going to get involved in the dispute between school boards and parents, they should protect not just school board members, but also parents who speak up.

However, no such memo from Merrick Garland will be issued. The DOJ is taking the school boards’ side.