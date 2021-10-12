Fakin’ it: Shamala edition

I took a look at the Biden fakery, most recently, here over the weekend. Vice President Kamala Harris takes fakery to a new level. She is such a synthetic character she might have been created in a laboratory as a joke, perhaps by Dr. Frankenstein high on drugs. You can make this stuff up, but it defies credulity.

It turns out that the entire cast of Harris’s weird space video was made up of actors pretending to be students interested in Harris’s meditations. The Examiner has a good story on the video production, noting that “[t]he actors flew to Washington during the second week of August, filming Wednesday through Friday. At the time, the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan was in collapse, with Washington’s withdrawal from the two-decade conflict…”

Michael Lee’s Fox News story runs the title and the credits at the top:

The YouTube Original Series, entitled “Get Curious with Vice President Harris,” is aimed at getting children interested in space and included an appearance by NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough from the International Space Station. But the children featured in the first installment of the series were child actors, including 13-year-old Trevor Bernardino…. Child actors Derrick Brooks II, Emily Kim Zhoriel Tapo, and Sydney Schmooke rounded out the cast for the show, which was filmed in August for its release during world space week.

Here we test the limits of credulity. The video was produced by Canada’s Sinking Ship Entertainment. Edmund DeMarche follows up on this piece of the story for Fox News here. DeMarche reports: “Sinking Ship Entertainment and Harris’ office did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.”

Cue the cackle track.