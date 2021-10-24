Getting minds right at Yale: Buckley Program edition

The William F. Buckley, Jr. Program at Yale invited the Washington Free Beacon’s Aaron Sibarium and FIRE’s Robert Shibley to address “What is happening to free speech at Yale.” The program was streamed live this past Friday afternoon. The video is below.

The program takes off from Sibarium’s Free Beacon story “A Yale Law Student Sent a Lighthearted Email Inviting Classmates to His ‘Trap House.’ The School Is Now Calling Him To Account” and his subsequent reporting here and here. FIRE’s Aaron Terr also contributed “How Yale Law School pressured a law student to apologize for a Constitution Day ‘trap house’ invitation.”

Yale owes Trent Colbert an apology. It owes students, alumni, and the public at large a statement acknowledging it failure to account for its wrongdoing in any honest form.

What is to be done? That is not clear to me. Yale’s approach is diversionary. So far as I can tell the Federalist Society has remained silent. They should speak up. It might help if judges let it be known that they will not hire law clerks from Yale Law School until Yale has honestly accounted for itself. That would certainly get the attention of the authorities at Yale.