Good news: “Let’s go Brandon” not banned

PJ Media’s Vodkapundit post on the purported banning of the phrase “Let’s go Brandon” under the auspices an arm of the Canadian government seems to have been deleted without notice or comment. John Hinderaker relied on the Vodkapundit post — it used to be here — in passing on what turns out to be fake news, according to this Reuters Fact Check and several other sources. The memo on which the story was based appears to be fabricated. When in Canada or anywhere else on the planet, please do chant “Let’s go Brandon.”
