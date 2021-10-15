Has Sinema outgrown the Democrats?

How is the left’s campaign to harass Sen. Kyrsten Sinema until she agrees to in excess of $4 trillion in new spending working out? Not well, if this report is true:

U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a key moderate, told fellow Democrats in the House of Representatives this week that she will not vote for a multitrillion-dollar package that is a top priority for President Joe Biden before Congress approves a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, according to a source briefed on the meeting.

Sinema reportedly told the White House this about a month ago. She repeated it at a meeting with centrist House Democrats this week, after the harassment campaign commenced. I guess following Sinema into the restroom and confronting her on an airplane hasn’t had the hoped-for effect.

Readers will recall that leftist House Democrats have insisted they will not approve the infrastructure bill until the Senate (meaning Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin) gives them satisfaction on a reconciliation spending package. Therefore, if neither side yields, neither piece of spending legislation will pass.

Will it come to that? I still doubt it, but the odds of this scenario keep going up.

What is Sinema thinking? I don’t know. But it looks like (1) she really wants infrastructure spending (as the Republicans who voted for it do and as even Donald Trump said he did, as a general matter) and (2) she has major doubts as to whether Democrats can reach agreement on a reconciliation package.

If these are her views, it makes sense to insist that the two packages be de-coupled.

What interests me the most is Sinema’s apparent decision to kiss good-bye her chances of being nominated by Arizona Democrats next year in 2024. It’s difficult to imagine her winning the Democratic primary, and has been for some time.

We’ve seen Republican Senators and Congressmen become so disgusted with their party’s leadership and direction that they made their disgust known and, by doing so, chucked the congressional gig. Maybe some Democrats have also done this, but I can’t think of any.

However, this seems to be what Sinema, a Green Party member in her youth, is doing. First, she outgrew the Greens. Now, I guess she has outgrown the Democrats.