High anxiety

President Biden’s CNN town hall with Anderson Cooper in Baltimore this past Thursday night should be a source of disquiet and consternation to anyone who cares about the United States. Fielding what must have been screened questions submitted by a friendly invitation-only audience, Biden required a number of clean-ups in aisle 46 back in the White House.

Dominic Green touches on a few particulars in the Spectator column “Biden builds back in the USSR” (my favorite: he couldn’t remember Kyrsten Sinema’s name). Gordon Chang focuses on China in “Joe Biden’s Taiwan Policy Is Now A Total Disaster” (“If there is anything unclear, it is the situation after the clarifications from Biden administration officials: Press Secretary Jen Psaki, State Department spokesperson Ned Price, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. All of them walked back Biden’s statement to CNN”).

“There is a lot of anxiety people have,” Biden acknowledged, though he fails to account for his contribution to the concerns abroad in the land. He urged us to seek professional help, but the anxiety to which he gives rise is well-founded. It is a function of the reality principle.

Biden’s surrender of Afghanistan to the Taliban will haunt us down our days. He has essentially erased our southern border. He has falsely disparaged law enforcement authorities working the border in Texas. He has done what he could to limit energy production. Economic trends are unfavorable. It took Jimmy Carter four years to fail in this fashion, but he had some constructive policies such as airline deregulation to his credit.

The White House has posted a transcript of the CNN production here. I want to highlight two video clips from the event.

In the video below Biden addresses the rising cost of gasoline on his watch. Biden’s response is a bad joke. The New York Post pulls the relevant quotes with a few responses here. Take this to your therapist, if you can afford one:

“The answer ultimately is, ultimately meaning the next three or four years, is investing in renewable energy,” insisted Biden, who also touted the “Big Three” US automakers’ August announcement that electric vehicles will make up between 40 and 50 percent of their sales by 2030. “So what will happen is, you’re going to see a dramatic drop, a dramatic drop, in what’s gonna happen in terms of gas prices as we go into the next two or three years,” the president promised. But in the meantime, Biden acknowledged, “it’s gonna be hard. It’s gonna be hard. There’s a possibility to be able to bring it down. It depends on a little bit on Saudi Arabia and a few other things that are in the offing.”

Jimmy Carter, call your old White House office.

While Biden attacks American energy, Joe Biden blames OPEC, no supply for skyrocketing gas prices. pic.twitter.com/cjszbzMs4m — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 22, 2021

In the clip below Biden supports the regime of compulsory vaccination. His spirit permeates the public policy of the administration. This says it all. No comment necessary.