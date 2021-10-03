Posted on October 3, 2021 by John Hinderaker in Joe Biden

Let’s Go, Brandon!

The tradition of kids chanting “F*** Joe Biden” at college football games continued yesterday, and spread to NASCAR. That led to this hilarious live exchange with a driver named Brandon:


That young woman has a bright future in journalism!

By the way, Dr. Fraudci has declared college football games to be super-spreader events. Without evidence, as the lefties like to say. I think we are seeing a pattern here.

