Lies of the NY Times

Well, it appears Nicole Hannah-Jones, the impresario of the New York Times‘s egregiously awful 1619 Project, is at it again.
No stealth corrections? How, then, does she explain these changes? Was the Times hacked?
Move along, nothing to see here.
(Hat tip: Phil Magness.)
Chaser from the Times today:
Jefferson Statue May Be Removed After More Than 100 Years at City Hall
Black, Latino and Asian City Council members who find the sculpture oppressive and racist may finally win a two-decade fight to remove it from their chamber.