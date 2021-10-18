Posted on October 18, 2021 by Steven Hayward in Fake News, History, Media Bias

Lies of the NY Times

Well, it appears Nicole Hannah-Jones, the impresario of the New York Times‘s egregiously awful 1619 Project, is at it again.

No stealth corrections? How, then, does she explain these changes? Was the Times hacked?

Move along, nothing to see here.

(Hat tip: Phil Magness.)

Chaser from the Times today:

Black, Latino and Asian City Council members who find the sculpture oppressive and racist may finally win a two-decade fight to remove it from their chamber.

Responses