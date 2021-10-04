More Great Strategy From the Left

Scott wrote about the disgusting incident yesterday in which far-left activists harassed Senator Kyrsten Sinema in a classroom where she was teaching at Arizona State, and then followed her into a ladies’ room and continued filming and harassing her there. (This is “part of the process,” according to Joe Biden.)

But the lefties weren’t done. Last night they gathered outside Sinema’s home and continued to harass her there:

The criminals who recorded Sinema in the bathroom today, also showed up at her door last night to protest pic.twitter.com/iv67UNEP8h — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) October 4, 2021



This prompts two thoughts. One, Sinema needs to buy an AR-15. Two, do the liberals really think this is the way to get her (or Joe Manchin, who also was harassed over the weekend) to change her mind and vote for the $3.5 trillion boondoggle?

Let’s just say that the idea seems counterintuitive.

UPDATE: Sinema released this statement a few hours ago: