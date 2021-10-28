Move Over Julia—Here Comes Linda!

Anyone remember the Obama Administration’s lugubrious “Life of Julia” slide show video, promoting their cradle-to-grave socialist vision for a single American woman? It seems to have been scrubbed from the internet, but my favorite part was the segment where Julia “decided to have a child,” with no mention then or after of a thing called a “father.” It seemed to be spontaneous procreation!

Well now the Biden Administration has come out with the “Life of Linda,” showing us how great Linda’s life will be if we pass the Build Back Better plan. You have to see it, not to believe it (the wind turbine slide is my favorite):