Report: Kamala Harris “charmed” child actors in NASA video

John wrote here about a video in which Kamala Harris welcomed a group of school children to the vice president’s residence, the Naval Observatory in Washington, to talk with them about NASA. John noted that Harris’ affect was “weird and inappropriate.” The word fake came to mind.

Now, the Washington Examiner is reporting that the first installment of Harris’ YouTube Originals space series featured child actors who auditioned for their roles in the project. The child actors who appear in that video are the same kids who appear in the short clip John posted which I believe is from the same video.

One of the actors is Trevor Bernardino, 13-years-old. He says he was asked to submit a monologue discussing something he is passionate about and three questions for a world leader. He then interviewed the production director.

A week later, his agent called and told young Trevor that he had been given a part. Later on, he learned that would be meeting with Harris, who was appointed to lead the National Space Council earlier this year.

Trevor’s father told the Examiner that all five of the kids who appear with Harris are actors. The Examiner seems to have confirmed that this is the case. I guess that helps explain the rapt attention the kids paid to Harris, along with their glowing faces.

The vice president is trying to overcome her well-earned reputation for being unable to connect with people. The solution appears to be paying actors to connect with her.