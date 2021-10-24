“Segregation today, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever!” That was George Wallace’s battle cry when he was the Democratic Governor of Alabama, and today Wallace’s Democratic successors are doing their best to make good on his pledge. This comes from Wellesley, Massachusetts:

A Massachusetts public school system is actively promoting racially segregated student groups and a “bias reporting program” that encourages students to report instances of their peers’ biases to school officials for disciplinary action, a lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges. Parents Defending Education filed the lawsuit against the Boston-area Wellesley Public Schools Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts—a lawsuit that specifically targets both the racially segregated student groups and the school’s speech policies.

Racism is pervasive among today’s liberals:

The school system has held “multiple racially segregated events for students,” the Parents Defending Education lawsuit said, describing how the school district’s equity director lamented that the school did not keep a list of students sorted by race and ordered white students not to come to certain events.

When parents expressed outrage to the school system that it was offering racially segregated events, the school system issued a statement defending its Racial Affinity Group Policy and promised to keep creating the groups. And when parents asked that the school system recognize other minority groups, the school system reportedly refused. “Despite WPS’s commitment to using affinity groups to support ‘historically marginalized’ groups, the policy appears to apply only to certain minority groups,” the lawsuit said. “In response to the Racial Affinity Group Policy, parents asked WPS whether it intended to create affinity groups for Jewish students, a ‘historically marginalized’ people, in the wake of public acts of antisemitic violence and discrimination. WPS refused to create such a group.”

Wherever liberals rule, dissenting views are prohibited and free speech is suppressed (links omitted):

Wellesley Public Schools’ definition of biased speech is so broad that it includes everyday expressions, such as using the words “normal” and “regular” to “refer to one person or way of life as opposed to another.” The school system maintains that such language perpetrates “hegemony.” Words like “forefathers,” “mankind,” and “businessman” are also frowned upon by the school system, since these words “deny the contributions (even the existence) of females,” according to Wellesley Public Schools guidance. Another example of biased speech frowned upon by the school district: describing Native American tribes from early America as “roaming,” “wandering,” or “roving” across the land. According to Wellesley Public Schools, “such language implicitly justifies the seizure of Native lands by ‘more goal-directed’ white Americans who ‘traveled’ or ‘settled’ their way westward,” according to the lawsuit.

During a school sponsored presentation at Wellesley High School in the spring of 2021, according to the lawsuit, students were told that pro-law enforcement groups like Blue Lives Matter are “associated with white supremacy, far-right nationalism, and racism” and that supporting these groups “could be harmful to … BIPOC [black, Indigenous, and people of color]” students.

For now, we will have to rely largely on the courts to vindicate our constitutional rights. I will only add, thank God that Merrick Garland is not a member of the Supreme Court.

