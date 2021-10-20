The Bidens: Corrupt or crazy?

Yesterday Matt Taibbi published the column “‘The Bidens’: Is the First Family Corrupt, or Merely Crazy?” Subhead: “Politico reporter Ben Schreckinger’s new book is an equal opportunity offender that may push a reluctant national media to re-examine ugly questions about President Joe Biden.” Taibbi posted the column to his TK News Substack site.

Taibbi is probably overoptimistic about the effect of Schreckinger’s book on the national media. His column nevertheless provides a well-written and highly entertaining account of the book. As for the question Taibbi poses in his headline, I agree with Ed Driscoll’s injunction to embrace the healing power of “and.”

In his column Taibbi quotes from the Useful Idiots podcast interview with Schreckinger. Taibbi and co-host Katie Halper interview Schreckinger in the public Stitcher version of the podcast accessible at the link. Schreckinger turns up in the podcast at about 39:00.

Taibbi’s column is now almost entirely behind his Substack paywall. By email this morning, however, Taibbi alerts his readers to the (accessible) audio version of his column read by Jared Moore (below, with scrolling text). Highly recommended.