The madness of King Joe

Democratic orthodoxy is inconsistent with the preservation of the United States or even of civilized society. As for destruction of the United States, consider the erasure of our southern border that the Biden administration has promoted. As for the destruction of civilized society, consider the news broken by Joe Simonson in his Free Beacon story “White House ‘Gender Equity’ Plan Calls for Elimination of Cash Bail.”

Simonson quotes the 42-page report issued by the White House Gender Policy Council titled National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality. The White House fact sheet on the report is posted here. The Biden-Harris administration, or the Harris-Biden administration — it’s proud of that report.

According to the report: “We will work to end cash bail and reform our pretrial system, recognizing the harm these processes cause, particularly for Black women and families.” Simonson’s quote is at page 25 of the report, in the section “Promote Gender Equity and Fairness in Justice and Immigration Systems.”

Minnesota, by the way, has no system other than cash bail to protect the public from criminals before trial. Without cash bail, Alexis Saborit — the illegal immigrant who beheaded America Mafalda Thayer — would likely be out pounding the pavement in the leafy Twin Cities suburb of Shakopee or thereabouts. I summarized the case as I understand it in “From the Saborit file: Restatement.”

The White House report merits a close reading. The administration’s support of illegal immigration is reflected in the section of the report from which Simonson quotes. They believe in it. They promote it. They think it a good thing for us to pay for “government-funded services” to illegal immigrants. They want to facilitate such funding.

The 42-page report is prefaced by a two-page “Letter from the President and Vice President,” so the report comes under the auspices of the White House. This they believe, unfortunately.